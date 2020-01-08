UK Court Jails Man to Life After Raping 195 Men

A man has been sentenced to life in prison by the Manchester Crown Court for drugging and raping at least 48 men. He may have raped as many as 195 men.

The local police say it has evidence that Reynhard Sinaga, 36, attacked around 190 victims. The judge recommended he serve at least 30 years in prison.

Sinaga is already serving life sentences with a minimum of 20 years after being convicted in two trials held in 2018, and spring 2019.

Across four separate trials, the Indonesian national was found guilty of 136 counts of rape, eight counts of attempted rape, 14 counts of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration, against a total of 48 victims.

At the hearing, Judge Suzanne Goddard said Sinaga was "an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men" who wanted "nothing more than a good night out with their friends.

Speaking to Sinaga, the judge said: "In my judgment you are a highly dangerous, cunning and deceitful individual who will never be safe to be released."

Sinaga would wait for men leaving nightclubs and bars before leading them to his flat to have a drink. He drugged his victims before assaulting them, and many of them had no memory of what had happened.

In victim impact statements read out in court, one victim said Sinaga had "destroyed a part of my life. I have periods where I can't get up and face the day," while another said: "I hope he never comes out of prison and he rots in hell."

Sinaga, who was studying for a PHD at the University of Leeds, carried out his attacks over several years.

The rapist was caught in June 2017 when one victim, who regained consciousness while being assaulted, fought Sinaga off and called the police. When officers seized Sinaga's phone they found he had filmed each of his attacks.

The police suspect he's offended over a period of 10 years. Investigators traced dozens of victims based on items found at Sinaga's Manchester flat, such as stolen phones, ID cards and watches.

Sinaga's trials took place across 18 months, resulting in unanimous guilty verdicts on all charges.

Detectives say they have been unable to identify a further 70 victims and are now appealing for anyone who believes they may have been abused by Sinaga to come forward.

His convictions relate to crimes he committed between 2015 and 2017, but police believe he began offending years earlier.

Sinaga, who denied the charges, had claimed all the sexual activity was consensual.

