US: High School Senior Denied Diploma After Walking Up to The Stage With a Mexican Flag

A North Carolina high school senior was denied a diploma after walking up to the stage with a Mexican flag draped over his gown.

Ever Lopez can be seen in footage crossing the podium at Asheboro High School while wearing the flag before pausing as he is spoken to by school principal Penny Crooks.

During the conversation he briefly begins to remove the flag, prompting cheers from the crowd to turn into boos.

This persuades him to keep it on and he leaves the stage after receiving a certificate and fist-pumping other members of staff.

Ever Lopez was denied his diploma after crossing the stage with a Mexican flag over his shoulders. His family was escorted out by police.



This is a bad overreaction to a display of pride. He earned his diploma. https://t.co/di7EHdb4Hk — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 5, 2021

His cousin, Adolfo Hurtado, posted a TikTok video after the incident in which he said: 'Sadly, he did not get the diploma.

'The teacher wants him to apologize — obviously he's not going to do that.

Neither Lopez nor Hurtado responded to requests for comment Friday, AOL reported.

Alethea Hill, 20, whose brother is close friends with Lopez, said he was allowed to receive a diploma holder after the ceremony but not his diploma.

Footage of his exchange with Crooks was livestreamed onto the school's Facebook page, where it went viral.

Lopez's family spoke to the school, which said he had violated the dress code, which prevents the wearing of a flag of any country.

Family members spoke to Crooks in her office, and were later seen being escorted outside by police officers.

Asheboro High School is not issuing Ever Lopez his high school diploma Over A MEXICO FLAG that he was wearing to honor his home country. His parents who speak minimal English tried to fight this decision but were unsuccessful



DEMAND ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS TO GIVE HIM HIS DIPLOMA pic.twitter.com/v9QcA3090I — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 4, 2021

Asheboro City Schools strongly denied claims on social media that school's behaviour was 'racist' and insisted any national flag would have broken the rules.

A spokesman said: 'Unfortunately, the incident at AHS last night has been misrepresented across a number of social media platforms.

'The heart of the issue is the fact that the student did not follow the established dress code for the event and detracted from the importance and the solemnity of the ceremony.

'Our dress code is in place to ensure the dignity of the event is upheld and is fair to all students.

'Graduation is a milestone event and it is grossly unfair for one individual to diminish this event by violating the dress code.'

Students protested the decision Friday, and the district now says it will reevaluate its dress code.

This article has been adapted from its original source.