Warehouse421: How Do You Blend Art With The Environment?

Warehouse421, through its 2022 fall programme titled “A Season for Regrounding”, opens horizons to stimulate a “mindful exploration of creative and communal approaches” to building a sustainable artistic conversation about climate action.

Established in 2015, Warehouse421 is Abu Dhabi’s “home-grown” design and arts centre dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region. In addition, the centre is committed to supporting emerging talent from the UAE, Middle East and South Asia.

A big thank you to everyone who joined us for the opening reception of our Fall 2022 Exhibitions, 'On Foraging: Food Knowledge and Environmental Imaginaries in the UAE's Landscape' and 'Mohamed Khalid: Let me tell you something.'



We hope to see you all again soon!

The centre is a “space where creative practitioners can develop as curators, artists, designers, writers, musicians or performers across disciplines”, according to a Warehouse421 statement.

The programme, which will run until December 25, features two exhibitions: The second iteration of “On Foraging: Food Knowledge and Environmental Imaginaries in the UAE’s Landscape” and “Mohamed Khalid: Let me tell you something”, in addition to involving a public programme centred on local food security and ecologies.

Hii everyone over here, so I'm having a solo at warehouse421, please come there will be some cats, some blues, some text and some misfortunes

October 9th, 10AM onwards



October 9th, 10AM onwards pic.twitter.com/XFgqAb9oeJ — Khalid (@anotherkhalid) September 27, 2022

In an interview with The Jordan Times on Saturday, Head of Warehouse421 Faisal Al Hassan, pointed out that “all Warehouse421 programmes are updatable, which means that changing and evolving the format is always an option”.

Thinking beyond the traditional patterns of art, which are usually visualised in the form of a paintbrush and a palette, Hassan highlighted that contemporary art contains a wide spectrum of mediums, which even include found objects, recycling and “upcycling”.

Regarding simplicity in artworks, Al Hassan said that Warehouse421 seeks to make complex meanings clearer, so that people can understand the idea and engage with it, whether through agreeing or disagreeing with it.

Art writer Melissa Gronlund interviewed Faisal Al Hassan, Director of Warehouse421 along with several other art and culture leaders and professionals on the impact of the arts and culture sector on global climate change.



Read about it here: https://t.co/MGjVcw9Wet pic.twitter.com/XhSmGIHmad — Warehouse421 (@warehouse421) August 19, 2022

On the same note, Mays Albaik, the programme manager at Warehouse421, told The Jordan Times on Saturday that “it is of utmost importance for us to make our exhibitions accessible and meaningful to everyone”.

According to Albaik, participating artists are from the UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, India and other countries, noting that the diversity of nationalities and cultures is among the things that distinguish the UAE.

“On Foraging” presents reserves of cultural and agricultural knowledge that have been passed down through generations, said a Warehouse421 statement.

According to Al Hassan, “On Foraging” brings together 14 UAE-based and regional artists who are in their own “interesting” way engaged with the environment.

Mohamed Khalid, in his first institutional solo exhibition, examines “the materiality of everyday objects and coaxes out their metaphoric potential”, according to the centre.

Khalid’s exhibition is the result of the centre’s Artistic Development Exhibition Programme, said a Warehouse421 statement. The programme is a capacity-building initiative that supports the professional and creative development of early to mid-career creative practitioners.

Head of Warehouse421 Faisal Al Hassan on the cultural ecosystem in the capital and the UAE

A notable feature of the solo exhibition is the very unorthodox depiction of day-to-day realities, according to organisers.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Dana Saif Al Mazrouei, who manages the educational initiatives of the centre, noted that museums and art galleries are meant to be cultural resources while simultaneously providing lifelong learning lessons for children.

“It is not how much, but how close they (the audience) look at specific artworks in the exhibition,” she expressed, noting that Warehouse421 seeks to steer people towards looking deeper into artworks and having a meaningful understanding.

The 2022 fall programme will see over 35 talks, workshops, symposia and events aimed to shed light on alternative ways of existing within the natural ecosystem.