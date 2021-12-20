What is Santa Doing in Dubai?

Santa Claus is in town! The big man travelled in his sleigh from Santa Land, Korvatunturi and landed in Expo 2020 Dubai to spread joy and holiday cheer this festive season.

The jolly old fellow has made Finland pavilion his home for this week and is looking forward to meeting and greeting visitors at Expo.

"It's just great to be here at this massive event in Dubai," Santa Claus told Khaleej Times. "I am meeting children and people from various parts of the world. Many have told me that they are expecting me on their doorsteps on Christmas Eve."

This Santa is what we have always imagined our fairytale man to be like and is straight out of the books.



"I have been growing my beard, moustache and hair from… [appears to be thinking] I actually don't remember; I am very old now to remember," Santa said.

No one knows precisely how old Santa is. "I myself don't know my age, but I love everyone and am always on a mission to spread happiness."

Talking about his secret home and the place where he belongs, Santa said that he lives right at the foot of Korvatunturi Fell. "I live with my wife, Mrs Claus, the elves and the reindeer.

My elves are waiting for me to return to spread happiness.

"Mrs Claus stays at home in Korvatunturi and takes care of the house and the elves. She enjoys living in Korvatunturi and helping me prepare for Christmas," said the old man.

He will be at Expo 2020 Dubai daily till December 22 from 11am to 8pm and is always accompanied by a host and an elf.

Expo has been transformed into a Wonderland this winter with Al Wasl, the Welcome Plazas, Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Al Forsan Park and several pavilions getting a festive makeover.