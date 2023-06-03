What's written on crowns of Queen Rania, Princess Iman and Princess Rajwa?

ALBAWABA - The crowns of Jordan's Queen Rania, Princess Iman and Crown Prince Hussein's new wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein have stole the show during the royal wedding over the Arabic words engraved on them.

During the wedding of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa on Thursday, people noticed Arabic words written on the crowns of Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Iman and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

On Queen Rania's crown it was written "العظمة لله - God's greatness," while on Princess Iman's crown it was written "إيماني بالله - My faith in God."

Moreover, on the bride's crown it was written "رجوة من الله - which means Hope from God," this was the nickname that Queen Rania created for Princess Rajwa on the Henna night when she described how she feels about Prince Hussein's new bride in a very touching, heart-whelming speech.

- الملكة رانيا لبست تاج ' العظمه لله ' في إطلاتها الثانيه ، ويعتبر التاج الأقرب لها ولبسته بااكثر مناسبه ؛ لأنه هدية من زوجها الملك عبدالله ..



- التاج واحد من أشهر التيجان بالعالم وهي المره الأولى التي يكتب فيها تاج بالخط العربي ✨ https://t.co/b34Qov7Dv4 pic.twitter.com/vrdV9dQDdk — ميشا FASHION (@fashion_shw) June 1, 2023

The royal wedding of Jordan Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa was attended by many world leaders and royals from across the world, including Prince William and Kate as well as Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, as well as many Arab royals and dignitaries .

The wedding ceremony took place in Zahran Palace, then the newlyweds mediated a royal procession across Amman toward Al Husseiniya Palace where a reception was held to celebrate the royal wedding.