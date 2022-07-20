‘‘Joyous Single’’ Released By Sharon Watkins

Nottingham-based artist Sharon Watkins returns with her second single, ‘Stranded’, ahead of the release of her upcoming album. Having had her first single featured in Wonderland Magazine, and praise from BBC Introducing, ’Stranded’ is set for a successful release on June 24th, 2022.

Collaborating with producer Sam Miller (The Hoosiers, One Direction) and saxophonist “Bebee” Aldridge (Gary Barlow, Macklemore), Watkins captures the “global excitement at getting back out and having fun”.

This Motown-inspired, British soul track embraces the feeling of being free but not knowing where that freedom is going to take you.

Having grown up surrounded by the Manchester music scene, Sharon Watkins has been writing and performing her whole life. However, after an unexpected break in her 20-year global marketing career, she found the time to commit to her music and record an album with her musician brother, Sammy J Stopford (Abbey Road Studios, Glastonbury Festival).

Sharon brings a unique perspective to her work, with the ability to share life lessons that she has learnt along the way. For her, this project is “the ultimate comeback story from health issues, breakups & redundancy”.

With the release of ‘Stranded’, she is finding strength in the unknown.

The track, which was written in Norfolk, was inspired by boats stuck in the mud waiting for the tide to take them out, and have a good time again. The contagious track “expresses all the pent-up energy you have when you've been cooped up and need to get out and party, whether it's after lockdown or just after a hard week.”

Stranded’s screaming sax solo, catchy chorus’ and upbeat feel make it the perfect up-lifting Summer anthem. The release of the single will be accompanied by an official music video which captures the joy and fun-loving nature of the song, as well as a 10-minute “making of'' documentary.

This Summer, Sharon is headlined Jessie Gray Festival on July 15th in West Bridgford, as well as releasing a number of “live-lounge” sessions of her songs. Make sure to follow Sharon on her socials to keep up-to-date with her music and future announcements.