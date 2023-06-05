Hussein Habib attacks Sherine Abdel Wahab

ALBAWABA - A few days ago Egyptian singer, Sherine Abdel Wahab was given the title of "The Voice of Egypt."

Sherine Abdel Wahab's new nickname given to her during a TV interview as The Voice of Egypt angered the audience of singer Angham who had the title before her.

Among the people who were angered by the title was Abdel Wahab's father-in-law Hussein Habib, who decided to share what he thinks regarding the new title.

Habib stated that Sherine Abdel Wahab was the reason he went broke after she married his son, Hosam.

On his Facebook page, Habib wrote: "If we want the truth, no one deserves the title of voice of Egypt except the legendary, Um Kulthum."

Hussein Habib revealed that he tried to help Sherine in doing concerts in Egypt, to make her more successful, as Um Kulthum was, and said: "I want to share a story from four years ago, Sherine invited me to her place for dinner and I told her, 'God gave you the blessing of fame, money, acceptance, your daughters, and the love from your fans, but your missing one thing, glory.'"

He added: "'Glory like Um Kulthum had, she was welcomed by kings, presidents, because she was an honorary ambassador of her country, and used to perform each month to the people of the Arab World."

He asked Sherine: "'Are you willing to be the voice of Egypt?" and she said yes," he said in the post. "And I told her to leave it to me."

"The next day, I called the Opera director, Dr. Majdi Saber, and he got super excited about the new project, and he did a group concert in Egypt for Sherine, after that, A-list singers performed, under the supervision from the Ministry Of Tourism And Antiquities and Egypt Air, I told Sherine that everything is now ready, but last minute, she said she had something else she has to do, and that she had to cancel the concert."

He concluded by saying: "The people who said that I take money from Sherine because I said she had the voice of Egypt, I used to flatter both my son and his wife, and I was bankrupt after Sherine married Hosam." He added: "When my son married Hana, she used to tell him not to take his father's money, because it was disrespectful, that is the difference between Sherine and Hana."