14 Arab Celebrities Died in 2021

The year 2021 has witnessed the departure of several Arab stars who passed away due to different causes of death, mainly as a result of contracting Coronavirus.

Check out the list of Arab celebrities who died in 2021.

Lebanese musician Elias Al-Rahbani had died on January 4th, 2021 at the age 83 seven days after battling coronavirus.

Egyptian veteran Ezzat El-Alaili known as 'Knight of Arabian Drama' had a natural passing at the age of 86 due to aging. He passed away on February 5, 2021.

Kuwaiti actor Mishary Al-Balam had died on February 25, 2021 at the age of 49 as a result of receiving Covid-19 vaccine while he was already infected with the virus.

Egyptian actor Youssef Shaaban has passed away on February 28, 2021, at the age of 90 at Agouza Hospital, as a result of an infection with Coronavirus.

Jordanian social media star Abdullah Al-Omari, known as Abood Omari, has passed away in a car accident in South Africa at the age of 23 on March 7, 2021.

Algerian Star academy alum Rym Ghezali died on the 17th of March, in the French capital, Paris, after a long battle with cancer.

Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem has died on May 20, 2021 at the age of 84, as a result of a health crisis, in addition to his infection with Coronavirus.

Kuwaiti veteran Intisar Al-Sharrah has died on 31 July 2021, after a struggle with illness, in London.

Egyptian actress, Dalal Abdel Aziz, has passed away on August 7, 2021 at the age of 61, after suffering for more than three months of Coronavirus.

Palestinian Super Star participant, Mohammad Lafi, has passed away on 4 September 2021 after suffering from an undisclosed health crisis.

Syrian artist Sabah Fakhri passed away on November 2, 2021 at the age of 88, in a hospital in the Syrian capital, Damascus because of a natural cause of death.

Egyptian actor Ahmed Khalil has died on November 9 as a result of contracting Coronavirus.

Syrian actor Zuhair Ramadan passed away on November 17, at the age of 62, after suffering from illness.

Egyptian veteran Suhair Al-Bably has died on November 21, after a struggle with illness, at the age of 86.