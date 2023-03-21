3 men found guilty of murdering XXXTentacion

ALBAWABA - Three men have been found guilty in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in 2018.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome were all found guilty in the murder of XXXTentacion, the decision was made by a Florida jury on Monday.

BREAKING: All suspects in XXXTENTACION’s murder trial have been found guilty ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ehXr8Lk4ZS — RapTV (@Rap) March 20, 2023

The accusers were charged with first-degree murder and are set to spend a life sentence behind bars.

Last year, a fourth man, Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the same case for murdering the rapper.

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy was shot dead in 2018 in broad daylight outside a motorcycle shop.