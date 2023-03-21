  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 3 men found guilty of murdering XXXTentacion

3 men found guilty of murdering XXXTentacion

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 21st, 2023 - 07:50 GMT
3 men found guilty of murdering XXXTentacion
The accusers were charged with first-degree murder

ALBAWABA - Three men have been found guilty in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in 2018.

Also ReadXXXTentacion lawyers believe Drake is killerXXXTentacion lawyers believe Drake is killer

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome were all found guilty in the murder of XXXTentacion, the decision was made by a Florida jury on Monday.

BREAKING: All suspects in XXXTENTACION’s murder trial have been found guilty ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ehXr8Lk4ZS

— RapTV (@Rap) March 20, 2023

The accusers were charged with first-degree murder and are set to spend a life sentence behind bars.

Last year, a fourth man, Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the same case for murdering the rapper.

Also ReadXXXTentacion lawyers believe Drake is killerDrake is suspect in XXXTentacion's murder

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy was shot dead in 2018 in broad daylight outside a motorcycle shop.

 

 

Tags:XXXTentacion

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...