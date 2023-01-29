Drake is a suspect in XXXTentacion's murder

ALBAWABA - Is Drake responsible for the death of XXXTentacion? the pair's feud is mentioned in court.

It has been a little over four years since rapper XXXTentacion was killed at gunpoint during a robbery in Florida at a motorcycle shop.

And now, three suspects are scheduled to appear in court to investigate the death of the rapper whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy.

Four men indicted in killing of XXXTentacion



The three suspects, Dedrick Williams, 26, Trayvon Newsome, 24, and Michael Boatwright, 28, could be facing life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder and being charged with armed robbery.

The trio pleaded not guilty ahead of the trial.

Earlier a fourth suspect, Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Due to the high number of internet rumors regarding suspects in Onfroy's murder, other rappers are set to appear in court including rapper Drake, 600Breezy, 6ix9ine, and late rapper Takeoff.

Tentacaion had an ongoing feud with Drake, accusing him of stealing ideas both musically and visually, as the late rapper claimed the video for "God's Plan" was his idea.

And many tweets shared by Onfroy had fans reasons to believe that Drake might be responsible for the rapper's death.

One tweet read: "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi."

Even though rumors are swirling on social media, Judge Michael Usan said he saw no point in getting a deposition from Drake, and no evidence in the case has ever been presented linking Drake to X’s murder

The trial is expected to last into March.