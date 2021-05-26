5 Major Updates in Sen Çal Kapimi Season 2

Turkish actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel are busy filming season 2 of their hit rom-com series Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) premiering on June 9.

Two weeks ago, MF YAPIM production company of Sen Çal Kapimi has released the first trailer of season two of the show, which fell like a bomb on viewers due to the major changes it witness.

Here are 5 major plot details that are set to unfold in season 2 of Sen Çal Kapimi:

Serkan Bolat looks healthy, an indication that he'd received cancer treatment with Eda by his side. The cancer journey makes a new man out of Serkan Bolat, he now let himself sank into work to avoid getting attached to Eda. The Serkan-Eda breakup as season 2 sees Serkan pushing Eda away. Season 2 picks up after 5 years from the point where season 1 ended with major character changes anticipated by viewers. Eda's secret daughter and the drama if Serkan is the father.

Season 2 cast will include: Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, as well as Neslihan Yeldan, Evrim Doğan, Anıl İlter, Elçin Afacan, Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, Alican Aytekin, Sarp Bozkurt and Sinan Albayrak.