  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 5 Major Updates in Sen Çal Kapimi Season 2

5 Major Updates in Sen Çal Kapimi Season 2

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 26th, 2021 - 07:43 GMT
Sen Çal Kapimi Season 2 mevsim sezon Kerem Bürsin bursin Hande Erçel ercel serkan bolat eda yıldız

Turkish actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel are busy filming season 2 of their hit rom-com series Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) premiering on June 9.

Also ReadDon't Be Jealous Kerem Bürsin! Hande Erçel and Miguel Ángel Silvestre 'Make Their Dreams Come True'Don't Be Jealous Kerem Bürsin! Hande Erçel and Miguel Ángel Silvestre 'Make Their Dreams Come True'

Two weeks ago, MF YAPIM production company of Sen Çal Kapimi has released the first trailer of season two of the show, which fell like a bomb on viewers due to the major changes it witness.

Here are 5 major plot details that are set to unfold in season 2 of Sen Çal Kapimi:

  1. Serkan Bolat looks healthy, an indication that he'd received cancer treatment with Eda by his side. 
  2. The cancer journey makes a new man out of Serkan Bolat, he now let himself sank into work to avoid getting attached to Eda.
  3. The Serkan-Eda breakup as season 2 sees Serkan pushing Eda away.
  4. Season 2 picks up after 5 years from the point where season 1 ended with major character changes anticipated by viewers.
  5. Eda's secret daughter and the drama if Serkan is the father.

Season 2 cast will include: Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, as well as Neslihan Yeldan, Evrim Doğan, Anıl İlter, Elçin Afacan, Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, Alican Aytekin, Sarp Bozkurt and Sinan Albayrak.

Also ReadDon't Be Jealous Kerem Bürsin! Hande Erçel and Miguel Ángel Silvestre 'Make Their Dreams Come True'Near Marriage Proposal?! Kerem Bürsin's Mother and Sister Welcome Hande Erçel to the Family

Sen Çal Kapimi Season 2 mevsim sezon Kerem Bürsin bursin Hande Erçel ercel serkan bolat eda yıldız

Tags:Kerem BürsinHande ErçelSen Çal Kapımı Season 2Turkey

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...