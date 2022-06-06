  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 90% Naked!! Gülşen Wears a Barely There Bra on Stage

90% Naked!! Gülşen Wears a Barely There Bra on Stage

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 6th, 2022 - 07:05 GMT
she turned 46 on May 29
she turned 46 on May 29
Highlights
Cahide Palazzo held a surprise birthday party for Gülşen

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Also ReadHande Erçel Makes Her Sister Cry in Touching Speech Hande Erçel Makes Her Sister Cry in Touching Speech

Social media platforms shared snaps of Turkish singer Gülşen amid appearing half naked on stage. 

Gülşen appeared in a sexy outfit, as she was wearing a bra that only covered her nipular area as she performed on stage. 


 

Negative comments flood social media platforms, but the Turkish singer revealed that she did not give much attention to the criticism, stating 'I am not a slave to anything, I do not belong to anyone, I am myself, I belong to myself.'

Gülşen's performance took place in Cahide Palazzo which is a Cabaret club in Maslak, Turkey.

Gülşen wowed in two outfits for the special night, the first outfit was the barely-there bra with black pants, then she wore a pink and silver ensemble, with jewels dangling from the top piece. 

During her performance, the crew of the Cahide Palazzo held a surprise birthday party for Gülşen, as she turned 46 on May 29. 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...