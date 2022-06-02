  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Hande Erçel Makes Her Sister Cry in Touching Speech

Hande Erçel Makes Her Sister Cry in Touching Speech

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 2nd, 2022 - 12:13 GMT
Hande Erçel wowed a gorgeous purple gown
Hande Erçel wowed a gorgeous purple gown
Highlights
Hande Erçel gave an emotional speech during the Elle Style award ceremony

Turkish actress Hande Erçel teared up while speaking at the Elle Style Award ceremony.

Also ReadHande Erçel Launches Her Jewelry Brand And Promotes it in DubaiHande Erçel Launches Her Jewelry Brand And Promotes it in Dubai

Hande Erçel gave a shoutout to her sister Ghamza while talking about their late mother who sadly passed away in 2019. 

"I want to thank my sister, because she has a lot of my mother in her, and day by day, I see my mom in her'' 

As Hande made her speach, Ghamza got super emotional as the cameras reflected her tears on screen. 

Hande thanked the women who inspired her, and said, "There have been so many women who have inspired me... I've been through so many things and always felt like my team was standing by my side behind everything I've been through, my manager, Nilay Kom... So many of my friends... I want to thank them all very much.

Also ReadHande Erçel Launches Her Jewelry Brand And Promotes it in DubaiHande Erçel Confirms Relationship with Kaan Yıldırım

Hande Erçel wowed a gorgeous purple gown with a high slit, and had her hair up that helped her earrings to pop up, she had a very elegant make-up look and a perfectly made eyeliner. 

 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...