Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year

ALBAWABA - Jennifer Aniston says her best friend Adam Sandler sends her flowers every year on Mother's Day.

Almost a year ago, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her pregnancy trials and going through 'failed' IVF, The actress shared that it was a difficult period for her, according to her, she privately went through it in her late 30s and 40s, while under media scrutiny.

Jennifer said: "I was trying to get pregnant," she said. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it."

She went on to add that she has zero regrets trying, she added: ''I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today, The ship has sailed."

Aniston now revealed that her best friend Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie send her flowers every Mother's Day after fertility struggles.

Aniston and Sandler have been best friends for a very long time, for almost 30 years. The two actors starred in Murder Mystery 1, Murder Mystery 2 and Just Go With It.

The pair met in the 1990s before Jennifer Aniston landed her iconic role as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom Friends. The two met in a Los Angeles deli when they were teenagers, and Aniston was dating one of Sandler's friends.