After Launching His New Song, Mohamed Ramadan Prepares for His First Concert

Actor Mohammed Ramadan posted an image from his new music video "Al Amar" (The Moon) which is due to be released within days after being filmed under the direction of director Yasser Sami.

Ramadan captioned the picture with lyrics from the new song that translates "I have succeeded, all the failures will hate me, and I do not have any condolences to number two, my life has been lost, every day I think only of my dream, no time to sleep ,And when the doors lock and try to break my legs, I stand tall again."

The actor received a permit from the musicians' union to perform in his first concert this month after releasing several successful songs.