Egyptian actress Hala Shiha has been the center of attention for the past few months, especially after removing her hijab last year, then stirring controversy over wearing a bikini.





Most recently, Shiha had a nose job, about which she revealed the news in a TV interview.

Hala Shiha also posted a video on Instagram Stories video of herself at the beauty salon after she had a haircut cut, in which she gave special thanks to the hairdresser.