Al-Rawabi School for Girls season 2 is almost here

ALBAWABA - AL Rawabi School of Girls season 2 finished filming, and director Tima Al Shomali shares a statement.

Jordanian actress and director, Tima Al-Shomali, revealed that season 2 of Al Rawabi School for Girls finished filming, and will start airing soon on Netflix.

Al-Shomali shared a video on her Instagram sharing the news, and share glimpses of behind the scene footage. she wrote in the caption: "And It’s a wrap on filming SEASON TWO of #AlRawabiSchoolForGirls Stay tuned it’s on the way."

In the video, the director explained that filming took 60 days to be finished, and it took 6 months to prepare for the series, and more than a year to write the script.

Shomali expressed that the second season is dangerous and indicated it has new exciting events, she said: "Anything you expect to happen...will not happen."