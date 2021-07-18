Albawaba Interviews London-based Rapper Gotti Major

by Alexandra Abumuhor

London-based Rap artist Gotti Major just released his new single 'V.A.T' and is ready to storm the UK Urban music scene revealing the visuals of his music video exclusively on Link Up TV.

In an interview with Albawaba, Gotti shared his inspirations explaining that he had a passion for music from a young age, especially rap music.

When it comes to inspiration and influences, Gotti admits he is influenced by anything and everything around him, ''I can get influenced by anything and everything in my day-to-day life from the people I see to the food I eat. There's no specific place, to be honest, life’s my inspiration to write my music''

London-based rap artist went on to talk about his debut mixtape titled '5th Exit' which is 'kind of symbolic', Major said: ''I wanted the name and mixtape cover to represent a roundabout of life which I need to take the 5th Exit to success. ''

''The play on words being that I’m from an area in Hackney called the 5th but I feel I got to branch out for success. A large portion of the tape produced by close friend Gappz''

His debut album includes a musical mini-series titled 'Tales From The 5th', it is based on certain issues happening in Gotti's area. ''I thought it would be a good way to paint a vivid picture for the music'' he explained.

We asked the rising star about his favorite song from his tracks, '' I honestly couldn’t pick, there are so many songs I love, even a few unreleased that I play regularly. I can’t decide, it’s like asking a parent to pick their favorite child lol'' he joked.

Major has directed most of his music videos, even though he believes 'it can be a lot of pressure but the rapper says 'it just flows' because he already visioned the music videos in his head.

His latest single V.A.T showcases the rapper's undisputed raw talent and unique approach to the genre, with his fiery bars and smooth flow working in perfect harmony with the slick production of the track.

Making the most of its soulful beats and distinctive blues influences, the song gradually builds toward a catchy chorus that is certain to get the crowds singing in unison. Clever word plays and well-timed transitions give the single a distinctive flavor that reflects the young rapper’s ambition to stand out from the crowd on his own terms.





In Gotti's words, it's is an 'upbeat vibrate song, it motivates you to get up and get things done, Perfect for the gym!''

Major's dream collaboration is with American rapper G Herbo.