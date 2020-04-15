Alex Trebek to Release His First Autobiography This Summer

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will release his first autobiography in the summer.

Simon & Schuster announced in a press release Tuesday that it will publish the book, The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life, on July 21.

In The Answer Is..., Trebek will reflect on his life and career. The book includes Trebek's thoughts on topics such as marriage, parenthood and education, and answers to common questions from Jeopardy! fans, such as why he shaved his signature mustache.

The book also features dozens of never-before-seen photos of Trebek from throughout the years.

Wondering what Alex has been up to at home? He wrote a book!



Learn more about "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" here: https://t.co/XvuCrqxBt1 pic.twitter.com/j2HsOn6Q2Y — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 14, 2020

"Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity," Simon & Schuster executive editor Sean Manning said. "This wise, charming and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment."

Trebek was long reluctant to write a book about his life, but reconsidered following the outpouring of support after he shared his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2019.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," he wrote in the book.

Trebek gave a health update in a video in March, one year after his diagnosis. He said the two-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 7 percent, but said "anything is possible."

"If we -- because so many of us are involved in this same situation -- if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible," Trebek said.