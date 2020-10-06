Almost a Nip-Slip? Hind Al-Qahtani Leaves Little To Imagination Putting Her Chest on Display (Video)

Once again off the same couch, Saudi social media star Hind Al-Qahtani sparked outrage among Saudi followers for wearing an attire that was described as audacious.

Hind sported a sleeveless white dress with a V-line chest cut showing a lot of cleavage and almost suffering a nip-slip.

Al-Qahtani, who resides in the United States, was having a Q&A session with her followers on Snapchat.

The session was almost about fashion and the colors that Hind prefers to dress.