Amber Heard returns to Aquaman

ALBAWABA - Actress Amber Heard to return to her role in Aquaman.

Controversial actress Amber Heard will return to her role as Mera in Warner Bros' Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

Earlier, in the midst of Heard's defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, rumors spread that the actress' role will be canceled, but Heard denied the news.

Warner Bros' Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is set for release on December 20.

The trailer for the movie was shown at a CinemaCon presentation, but is yet to be released to the public, in the trailer, Amber Heard can be seen in her role as Mera.

It is unknown how much screen time Heard has in the new movie, as previously during the trial the actor opened up about how a lot of her role was cut.

Amber Heard confirmed to return as Mera in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’



She explained: "I fought really hard to stay in the movie, they didn't want to include me in the film. I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch,"

As many people stood by Depp during the trial, the actor's fans created a petition to remove Heard from the sequel, and the petition received over 4.5 million signatures.

During the trial, the then-DC-Films head Walter Hamada stated that they had considered recasting the actress due to the lack of chemistry between her and her co-star Jason Momoa.

Heard first played Mera in 2017's Justice League, which lead into 2018's Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa's title character.