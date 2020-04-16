Amy Schumer Officially Changes Her Son's Name

The comedian welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fisher on May 5 2019 and named him Gene Attell Fisher, the middle name chosen in honor of her close friend and fellow comic Dave Attell.

On podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the 38-year-old Trainwreck star revealed this week that the couple have now changed Gene's middle name.

'Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital'.' Amy explained.

Podcast guest Claudia O'Doherty admitted she realized it too.

'My mum pointed that out to me, "Amy’s called her son 'Genital', and she was right!"'

Amy and her husband discussed the change with Attell and they decided to use his first name instead.

Attell, 55, starred with Amy in Trainwreck as her homeless best friend Noah.

The actress explained that her father Gordon Schumer's middle name is also David, 'So, two stones.' she added.

Her son's first name is thought to be in honor of late actor and comedian Gene Wilder.

Amy and Chris tied the knot in Malibu in February 2018 and welcomed their son the following year.

She just announced that Fischer, a chef and cookbook author, will star in her new show for the Food Network in which he'll try and teach his famous wife to cook.

The series will be self-shot as the pair continue to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtney White, president of Food Network, told Variety in a statement: 'Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house.'