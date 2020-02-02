Angry Khan! Shocking Footage Showing Salman Khan Snatching a Fan's Phone at the Airport! Watch

Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed his much-angry side at Goa International Airport, when he snatched a fan's phone who was trying to take a selfie with him without his consent.

In the video that went viral, an official from India Airport Authority walks in front of Salman Khan near the departure gate.

At this point, a fan tried to take a selfie with Khan without his permission, prompting the actor to jump up and hijack the phone in a scene that you would only see in his movies.

The clip also made it clear that one of Khan's private guards pushed the victim while he was trying to walk towards the actor to retrieve his phone.

A number of student associations in India (NSUI) and Prime Minister of Goa State Pramod Sawant, have urged Khan to be banned from entering the city if he does not publicly apologize.

High-ranking Indian state officials also criticized Salman's "regrettable" behavior and called for an unconditional apology.