Iraqi TV channel Al Taleaa hosts a prank show for Ramadan 2020 named "Al-Bared" meaning "Cold Prank."

The idea of the show is to host local Iraqi stars and provoke them by two millennials pretending to arrogant about their fame from social media, and stating that classic acting is becoming obsolete.

At one episode, the prank show hosted Iraqi actress Hind Taleb, who lost it at the end; she took off her shoe and hit the two young men.