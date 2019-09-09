Are Mohammed Ramadan and Kosai Khauli Collaborating?

  1. Home
Zaid Bawab

Published September 9th, 2019 - 07:52 GMT
Kosai Khauli and Mohammed Ramadan revealed a new surprise for the audience. (Source: kosaikhaulii - Instagram)

 

Syrian actor Kosai Khauli shared a video with his followers in which he appeared with Egyptian actor Mohammed Ramadan, and they revealed a new surprise for the audience.


Through a video posted on his Instagram personal account, Khouli sent a message to the audience, saying: "Wait for us in a new and distinctive project, Confidence in God is a success".

The Syrian sensation added "A greeting from my audience to the legendary emperor Mohammed Ramadan."

In another story Khauli is preparing for a new series alongside Lebanese actress Nadine Najim, that will be screened during Ramadan 2020 season.


