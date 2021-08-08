Ariana Grande Shares Throwback Wedding Pics For Dalton's Birthday

Ariana Grande gave her new husband a shout-out on her Instagram page.

The 'Positions' hitmaker celebrated her real-estate husband Dalton Gomez's 26th birthday by sharing throwback pictures of their special day.

The pictures featured a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing after saying their I do's, and another cute photo of themselves sitting in giant wooden shoes in the town of Zaandam, near Amsterdam.





“Happy Birthday to my baby, my husband, my best friend !!!!! I love you infinitely.” she wrote

Grande and Gomez tied the knot at her $6.75m home in Montecito, California, on May 15 with fewer than 20 people attending.

The couple only began dating in January of 2020, and they got engaged in December of that year.

Ariana and Dalton went public last year, after when the two appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s music video for their song ‘Stuck With U.”