Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are Instagram Official!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made it Instagram official

Jlo posted a steamy kiss of the two on her Instagram as she celebrated her 52nd birthday.

After months of rumors and photos surfacing on social media of the two reuniting after her breakup with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Jlo finally sealed her relationship status with a kiss.

The singer shared a series of bikini snaps and a colorful floral beach coverup celebrating her birthday, and on the last snap, Affleck and Lopez can be seen passionately kissing.

"5 2 … what it do …..," she captioned on the post.

Earlier, the lovebirds made a joint appearance in a post of Leah Remini's birthday party, which appeared to confirm their rumored relationship.

Ben and Jen first dated 19 years ago, they met on the set of rom-com "Gigli" were engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, following their break up, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner and they have three children together they split in 2015 and officially divorced in 2017.

“They’re spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in July. “Ben is a guy’s guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other.”