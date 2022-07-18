Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Legally Tie The Knot

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said their I do's over the weekend.

The stars got married in a small ceremony, in Las Vegas, the duo obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

Jlo confirmed the happy news in her newsletter on Sunday, and she has revealed that her new name for the new beginning is Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez wrote in the newsletter: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world, We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight.''

She added: ''They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

The singer also revealed that for her wedding dress, she decided to wear a gown from an old movie, and the actor simple wore a jacket from his closet.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote. "In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined."



The power couple, also known to the world as 'Bennifer' first got linked in 2001, and got engaged in November of 2002, however the duo called quits in January of 2004, but fate brought them back together 17 years later.

Affleck proposed to Jennifer once again in April 2021, Jennifer said on the occasion: "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES,"