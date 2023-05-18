Billie Eilish splits from boyfriend Jesse

  1. Home
Published May 18th, 2023 - 10:38 GMT
Billie Eilish is now a single woman

ALBAWABA - He's not everything she wanted!

Singer Billie Eilish is now a single woman after calling it quits with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford after less than a year of dating.

According to a source who shared a statement to E! News, the pair ended their romance and remain good friends. 

This comes one month after Rutherford and Eilish made an appearance together as they attended the Coachella Music Festival in California. 

The couple first went public with their relationship seven months ago on Halloween, and later on, told Vanity Fair that she is so excited and happy about her new boyfriend. 

The reasons behind the breakup were not revealed yet.

 

