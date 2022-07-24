Black Panther 2 Remembers Chadwick Boseman in the New Trailer

Written by Lara Elayan

We've all heard about the tragic death of the famous movie star Chadwick Boseman that featured in the movie Black Panther.

The trailer of Black Panther 2 is released and in the trailer the audience could feel his absence.

He died two years after shooting the film and his character will not be re-casted.

In the irony of the movie, it is cleared up that Wakanda were trying to cope with his sudden absence.

To add to that, they show us a glimpse of someone in a Black Panther suit.

It's been confirmed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning as W'kabi because of the conflicts occurring from filming the latest movie of Jordan Peele.

The cast is delighted to welcome the new comers; Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the movie's antagonist.