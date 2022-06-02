Is Amber Heard’s Attorney a Secret Fan of Johnny Depp?

Only a few days after the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case started last April, a TikTok user noticed an old video of Johnny Depp's movie premiere with a woman believed to be Amber Heard's attorney in the background, suggesting she is a secret fan of the actor and helped him win the case indirectly.

The short clip dates back to 2013 when Depp was in London for the premiere of his movie "Lone Ranger". The woman thought to be attorney Elaine Bredehoft or an extremely similar lookalike can be seen among the movie star's fans.

Consequently, a new conspiracy theory was shared by TikTok users who widely shared the video and interacted with it, suggesting that "Elaine Bredehoft, the attorney who failed to support her clients' case, is an old fan of Depp and that she took the case to help him win it, secretly".

Despite difficulty verifying whether or not the woman appearing in the video is actually Elaine Bredehoft or just another woman with extreme resemblance, the internet continued to contemplate the unexpected scenario to justify Heard's legal team's failure to support her narrative.

So apparently TikTok thinks Elaine Bredehoft is a secret Johnny Depp fan and that would explain SO MUCH #JusticeForJohnny — Blue ✒️ (@AnxiousSlav) May 1, 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, the verdict in the Heard vs Depp case was announced by the jury in favor of the 58 years old, who is expected to receive $15 million for damage caused by "deliberate defamation" by his ex-wife.

I'm seriously starting to think that running joke on tiktok about Elaine being a fan of Johnny Depp is true cuz all she does is keep proving how her client goddamn lied and abused him#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Ironastic Girl (@IronasticGirl3) April 27, 2022

Heard, 36, on the other hand, has been found guilty of writing a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post with the mere purpose of defaming Johnny Depp and accusing him of domestic violence while failing to provide proof for that.