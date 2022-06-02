Who are The Lawyers That Proved Johnny Depp's Innocence?

Yesterday on June 1st, the jury released the verdict that helped Johnny Depp clear his name, amid his ex-wife Amber Heard releasing an op-ed with false and untrue allegations claiming Johnny Depp abused her mentally, physically and sexually.

This trail which started on April 11 has become one of the most high-profile celebrity cases in recent history.

Johnny Depp is being represented by a team from Brown Rudnick, a renowned international law firm.

Albawaba has made a list of all the names of Johnny Depp's Legal team that helped the actor prove to the world that he is innocent, and the victim of Amber Heard.

1. Benjamin Chew





Chew has more than 25 years of courtroom experience and has represented figures such as Cher and Johnny Depp as well as the governments of several countries. He has also been named a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Benjamin Chew was born in Maryland in 1722, but his Quaker father soon moved the family to Philadelphia. After receiving a classical education and then studying law with Andrew Hamilton in Philadelphia, Chew traveled to London to continue his legal studies at the Middle Temple.

He is active in several federal and state courts, including the U.S. District Court, Eastern District, Virginia and the U.S. District Court, District of Colorado.

2. Camille Vasquez

Born in San Francisco to parents from Cuba and Colombia, Vasquez is fluent in Spanish. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Southern California with a degree in communications and political Science. Vasquez then attended Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.

She is one of the nine attorney's involved in the Heard-Depp case.

Camille got Heard to admit she didn’t follow through on a promise to donate part of her US$7 million divorce settlement to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union). The actress confessed and said in the courtroom, "I have not been able to fulfil those obligations yet."

3. Wayne Dennison

Wayne Dennison earned his BA from Syracuse University in 1988. Three years later, he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

In 1998, Dennison earned his master of public administration degree from Harvard University. He’s been admitted to the New York and Massachusetts Bar, and is a member of the Boston Bar Association.

Among his publications are articles in the Boston Business Journal, Corporate Counsel, International Financial Law Review and American Bar Association.

4. Stephanie Calnan

As a Junior Lawyer, Stephanie Calnan is representing Johnny Depp’s legal team. She graduated from Boston University School of Law and began working as a summer intern at shape Up Somerville in 2009.

During Johnny's case proceedings, she has also played an important role in this case. During the proceedings, Johnny Depp’s legal team called the Forensic psychologist Dr. Richard Shaw for evaluating the testimonies by medical specialists Dr. David Spiegel and Dr. Kipper. Dr. Richard Shaw stated that Dr. David Spiegel’s testimony is ‘unreliable’. Dr. Richard Shaw further continued and accused Dr. Spiegel of breaking the principle of the Goldwater Rule. Dr. Shaw further continued and pointed out other mistakes and loopholes in Dr. Spiegel’s testimony.

5. Rebecca Macdowell

MacDowell is a partner of the law firm as well as a business litigator and trial attorney with specific expertise in intellectual property rights, real estate, and defamation.

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, MacDowell now sits on various boards and participates in various organisations, including the Boston Bar Association, Lawyers for Civil Rights, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Program. Before attending law school, she served as a legal assistant in the offices of Brookman, Rosenberg, Brown and Sandler in Philadelphia.

6. Yarelyn Mena

Yarelyn Mena is an associate in the Firm’s Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group out of the New York office. Yarelyn’s practice is dedicated to intellectual property and commercial law, representing individual and corporate clients in a variety of matters, including copyright infringement, patent infringement, defamation, and commercial contract disputes.

She earned her BA from Hunter College in Psychology in 2015, before graduation from Fordham University School of Law in 2019. When she was a law student, she was one of twenty-five law students in the country selected to participate in the Hispanic National Bar.

7. Jessica Meyers

Jessica Meyers is presently a member of the firm’s Litigation and Arbitration Practice Group based in New York, where she is basically responsible for plaintiffs’ defamation actions.

Jessica Meyers is an associate in the Firm’s Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group and has represented a wide variety of clients in all aspects of litigation and arbitration matters. Her current practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and bankruptcy-related claims which includes drafting pleadings and motions, conducting discovery, mediation, and multiple trials in state and federal courts.

8. Samuel Moniz

Moniz has worked with a variety of customers throughout the course of his career. Some of his clients have been huge corporations, while others have been prominent people.

These lawsuits focused on a variety of contentious topics, including breach of contract, fraud, commercial torts, malpractice, unfair competition, and defamation.