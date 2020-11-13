BREAKING: Basma Boussel and Tamer Hosny Are Preparing to Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage

A sudden divorce between an amicable couple.

Moroccan fashion desginer and former singer Bassma Boussel has shocked the public by announcing that she and her Egyptian singer, Tamer Hosny, are divorcing after 8 years of marriage.

Basma revealed the news via an Instagram story she shared with her 4.4 million followers.

She wrote: "For all the people who send me pictures and videos of Tamer and see him treating me without respect, please stop sending them because I don't care about any pictures."

Boussel added: "I would also like to let you know that we have been separated for a while and we are preparing the divorce papers ... Please respect the feelings of each one of us, and at least please stop sending me anything, and good luck to everybody."

The news came as a shock to the audience, especially since Tamer and Bassma are known for their successful marriage, and there wasn't even any divorce rumors and potential issues announced publicaly known about them.

After the news broke, fans started speculating what could have been the reason behind this sudden divorce.

Some followers suggested that it's Bassma's desire to return to singing after she retired when she married Tamer, as it was his condition to get married.

Few minutes later, Boussel deleted the story, prompting the audience to wonder what's going on amid total silence from Tamer's side.

The last appearance of the couple was a month ago at an event, and at that time a video of Tamer went viral when he got mad at a fan, after he tried to approach his wife and photograph them closely. Tamer was heard telling him: "Are you going to photograph the tonsils.

Tamer Hosny and Basma Boussel have three children, daughters Thalia and Amalia, and son Adam.