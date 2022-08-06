BREAKING: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Over

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not an item anymore.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the couple have went their separate ways after 9 months of dating, and a source revealed that Kardashian and Davidson called things off due to their hectic schedules and their long distance relationship.

An insiders shared that the pair still love and respect one another, however it was difficult to maintain their romance, as currently, the 28-year old comedian and former SNL star is in Australia working on the movie Wizards!.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, also known to their fan base as 'Kete', first got linked in late October of 2021, they were later spotted repeatedly together and were seen out to dinner on multiple occasions.

And in November, it was confirmed that the duo are actually romantically dating, And the SKIMS founder made her relationship with Pete Instagram official on March 11 of 2022.

The pair's relationship came after Kim split from rapper Kanye West, West and Kardashian co-parent daughters North,9 , and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on Feb. 19, 2021.