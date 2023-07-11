Britney is coming with new music

ALBAWABA - Britney Spears might be returning with new music.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears shared with her followers a video of her dancing to Janet Jackson and captioned and allegedly teased for new music.

She wrote: "Great news coming tomorrow, I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all!!!!"

Great news coming tomorrow 👀🤫🙊 … I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all !!!! pic.twitter.com/10coOaKoRL — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 10, 2023

Fans can't stop but think it might be new music, as earlier, rumors claimed that the singer might be collaborating with Will.i.am for a second time, the first time being in 2013 when they released the massive hit, Scream & Shout.

However, the exciting news is not necessarily new music, it might be a different project the Oops I Did it Again hitmaker, or just a new event in her life that she can't wait to she with her fans.

Immediately after her now-deleted post, a hashtag trended on Twitter: "Britney is Coming."

In 2022, Britney collaborated with Elton John on a song titled, Hold Me Closer.

The singer has not yet confirmed the news.