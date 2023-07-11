Britney is coming with new music

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 11th, 2023 - 09:03 GMT
ALBAWABA - Britney Spears might be returning with new music.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears shared with her followers a video of her dancing to Janet Jackson and captioned and allegedly teased for new music.

She wrote: "Great news coming tomorrow, I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all!!!!"

Fans can't stop but think it might be new music, as earlier, rumors claimed that the singer might be collaborating with Will.i.am for a second time, the first time being in 2013 when they released the massive hit, Scream & Shout. 

However, the exciting news is not necessarily new music, it might be a different project the Oops I Did it Again hitmaker, or just a new event in her life that she can't wait to she with her fans. 

Immediately after her now-deleted post, a hashtag trended on Twitter: "Britney is Coming."

In 2022, Britney collaborated with Elton John on a song titled, Hold Me Closer.

The singer has not yet confirmed the news. 

