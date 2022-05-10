Burcu Özberk Wears a Black Bikini Amid Insulting Syrian Refugees

Burcu Özberk, knows how to show off her body.

The Turkish star took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit with a white summer jacket around.

'The day starts early, I can't get up.' she captioned.

The artist had been enjoying her time on vacation, as earlier this month Burcu shared multiple posts with many images documenting her trip.

in other posts, the actress can be seen enjoying water and nature while continuing to show off her fit physique in black bikinis and elegant dresses.