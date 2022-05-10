  1. Home
Burcu Özberk Wears a Black Bikini Amid Insulting Syrian Refugees

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 10th, 2022 - 10:30 GMT
Burcu stuns in a black bikini

Burcu Özberk, knows how to show off her body.

The Turkish star took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of her wearing a two-piece  swimsuit with a white summer jacket around.

'The day starts early, I can't get up.' she captioned. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burcu Özberk (@burcuozberk)

The artist had been enjoying her time on vacation, as earlier this month Burcu shared multiple posts with many images documenting her trip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burcu Özberk (@burcuozberk)

in other posts, the actress can be seen enjoying water and nature while continuing to show off her fit physique in black bikinis and elegant dresses. 

 

 


