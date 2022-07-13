Camille Vasquez Meets Johnny Depp Backstage at His Concert

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

It looks like Johnny Depp's interest in music has become a priority, as the actor is preparing to release his new album 18 with Jeff Beck.

And Johnny depp's latest concert was performed in Prague alongside Jeff Beck, and attending the Prague concert was Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez who previously helped him prove his innocence in a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp hung out backstage prior the performance as it was reported that Pirates of the Caribbean star has arrived 50 minutes before the concert kicked off.

Camille's presence caught the attention of the audience who were waiting at the O2 Arena, where Johnny and Beck's concert was held at the O2 Universum in Prague, and Camila was very well received by Johnny's fans, according to videos circulated on social media.

Camila became a star and her fame became global after the events of the court, which the world watched for weeks.

The concert was originally supposed to be held at the Carlin Forum in the O2 Arena, however, it was later moved to the O2 Universum, due to its bigger space, as the demands for the tickets to see Johnny Depp perform increased dramatically.