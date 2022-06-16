Camille Vasquez to Represent Johnny Depp For a Second Time Next Month

Next month, Johnny Depp and lawyer Camille Vasquez are reuniting in a new trial.

Vasquez, alongside attorney Randall Smith are Depp's attorneys in a case brought against him by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, the location manager for Depp's 2018 movie "City of Lies."

Brooks claims that Depp had hit him twice in addition to yelling at him 'I'll give you $100.000 to punch me right now'' while on set.

In Gregg's legal documents, the crew member slammed Depp over his conduct, alleging the actions were 'intentional and malicious and done for the purpose of causing plaintiff to suffer humiliation', in addition to 'intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment.'

Depp's lawyers have a key witness in script supervisor Emma Danoff, who was present for the altercation and has submitted a sworn statement describing what happened quite differently.

According to Danoff, Johnny had actually come to the aid of a homeless Black woman after Brooks allegedly spouted "racial and derogatory" comments at her.

“He immediately stood up from our shared seat on the edge of a planter bench and went over to Brooks to stand up for the woman,” Danoff explained.

“Mr. Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less that you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?'”

Depp never physically attacked Brooks, nor did he make the $100,000 offer as described in the complaint. She also claims to have 40 time-stamped photos to prove her story.

The trial is set to begin on July 25 nearly two months after Depp won his libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he eventually won, as evidence proved that Depp was in fact the victim and that Heard was the one who abused the movie star.

The actor was awarded $15million - $10million in compensation and $5million in punitive damages.