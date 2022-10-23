Camille Vasquez Out For The Rescue! But This Time, It's For Ye

According to TMZ, Kanye West has reportedly hired Jonny Depp's Attorney, 38-year-old Camille Vasquez.

Ever since Camille Vasquez worked on American actor Johnny Depp's case against Amber Heard, the lawyer has became famous for her legal skills, and celebs are fighting to hire her for their legal battles.

And now, rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has hire Vasquez to represent his business interests such as contracts and deals.

This comes after Kanye has lost a major partner in Balenciaga after his famous anti-semitic attacks against George Floyd, amid wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to one of his fashion shows. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the brand’s parent firm Kering said in a statement.