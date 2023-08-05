Can Yaman achieves INTERNATIONAL success with his show Viola Come Il Mare

ALBAWABA - Continuing his acting career in Italy, Can Yaman's success continues unabated.

Turkish actor Can Yaman continues to add success to his achievements.

Resuming his acting career in Italy, Yaman's detective drama "Viola Come Il Mare" (translated to: Purple Like The Sea) has broke rating records in Italy while the handsome actor has already kicked off shooting season 2.

Last week, Viola Come Il Mare was premiered in Spain on Antena3 channel. Undoubtedly, the show left its mark on the Wednesday ratings. In its second week, the series maintained its top spot.

Can Yaman is the first Turkish actor to achieve great success with a foreign series filmed outside of Türkiye

For the first time, Can Yaman was titled as the first Turkish actor who achieves a great success in another foreign country with the TV series shot abroad.

In addition to the great success of Viola Come Il Mare in Italy and Spain, Japan now has bought the rights to broadcast the series, which is a closed country for foreign shows.

This sale reveals the international success of Can Yaman. The actor is expected to continue his success in the international arena in the coming years.

Can Yaman's success also contributes to increase the popularity of Turkish TV series abroad.

Turkish TV series have attracted great interest in countries such as Italy, Spain and Japan in recent years. This interest ensures that Turkish shows are sold to more countries and more Turkish actors achieve international success.