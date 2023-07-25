Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir are still in love: celebrity expert claims

  1. Home
Published July 25th, 2023 - 05:33 GMT
ALBAWABA - Are Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir still in love? A new report suggests that the two Turkish actors are living a romantic story in secrecy, and fans of the actors who call themselves 'CanDem' believe it's true as well.

Turkish actors Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir are two of the most talked about Turkish celebrities in the world, and their fans are always eager to know their latest news related to their public and private lives.

Lately, Demet Özdemir is reported to be dating DJ Sergio, and rumors almost became facts when they were seen together in Greece.

However, Italian celebrity expert Alessandro Rosica has a different opinion as claims that Demet Özdemir is only in love with one man, Can Yaman.

Rosica took to Instagram to explain his point of view and analyzed the love life of Demet and Can in a lenghty post and backed it with evidence.

He said: "Recently I revealed the fake story of the flash marriage of Demet and Oğuzhan, where I always told you everything in detail, including the fake story between Can and Diletta,"

Alessandro then claimed that Demet Özdemir has never lost contact with Can Yaman: "However, there is one thing I have never told you, I wanted to be sure of it first, Demet has always been single, she has never lost contact with her ex-partner and colleague Can Yaman,"

He added that the actors looked 'happy and carefree' from last year’s Disney event: "The last moment they were photographed together happy and carefree, from last year’s Disney event. Behind the scenes they talked for at least half an hour and the vibes were certainly not those of two simple friends or colleagues."

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir in Disney event

After the event, Rosica said that Can and Demet haven't returned to their homes, suggesting that they spent the night together.

"However, there is one thing that no one knows, while she couldn't be seen with any other man, not least Oguzhan with other women, the unthinkable happened, the two actors in fact, at the end of the evening left with mutual friends, in two different cars.

Demet didn't go home that night, Can neither. To this day I can only say one thing with extreme firmness, the two are not simple friends and they have feelings for each other."

In the Italian gossip expert's mind, he doesn't think that Yaman and Özdemir can hide their feelings forever.

Alessandro Rosica then moved to talk about Oğuzhan Koç and how he hasn't forgiven Demet Özdemir for ending their marriage so quickly.

He added that Oğuzhan Koç has firmly refused to invite Can Yaman to his and Demet's wedding, claiming that the actress wanted to invite Can to the wedding at any cost.

"Can was the only one not invited from friends/colleagues circle. It's clear that there's nothing but hate between the two, but one thing is certain, it didn't stop here!"

