Can Yaman Disappears from Instagram.. Did He and Diletta Leotta End Their Relationship?!

Can Yaman is missing.

Turkish handsome actor has been off social media since Thursday, and whenever you search for his handle @canyaman on Instagram, you get this message: "This page is not available".





There are days when we open Can's Instagram account just to see how he is doing with filming his new series Sandokan, or simply to find out if the actor has dedicated a little message to his girlfriend, Italian journalist Diletta Leotta.

Today has been one of those days when we cannot find a trace of Can!

Spanish newspaper El Periódico has suggested two reasons behind Yaman's disappearance.

The first is that the star of Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird) got tired of social media, so he decided to take a break and deactivated his accounts.

However this option is unlikely, because if you know Can Yaman, you would know that he's not that type of a person who would stay away from social media and his fans. Plus the timing isn't appropriate as he's in the middle of preparing and promoting his upcoming promising series, Sandokan.

The second suggestion made by El Periódico is that Can's account has been hacked, which is something relatively common especially in the case of celebrities.

These types of situations are usually fixed over time, but they must go through the police: report it and everything!

For Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, they added a 3rd suggestion behind Can Yaman's disappearance from social media, it is breakup with Diletta Leotta.

Corriere della Sera reported that after the postponement of the wedding, originally scheduled on August 16, Diletta Leotta refused to go with Can Yaman to Turkey for a few days, triggering a strong reaction from the actor.

News reporter Santo Pirrotta said during Every Morning show on Tv8, that the couple is experiencing a profound crisis.

He said that Diletta Leotta has taken off her engagement ring in the last photo. The precious Tiffany ring (worth over 40 thousand euros), a pledge of their love, no longer shines on her finger.

Santo Pirrotta said: 'The two would have quarreled because he asked Diletta to follow him to Turkey for a few days but she said no. The reason for the rejection of the journalist is not known, whether for work or by choice, what is known instead is that Can had been to Sicily to meet her family and friends.'

He left the house

Corriere della Sera added that before this storm, the two used to show themselves without hesitation on social media: they posted photos together in Easter in their new home overlooking the Colosseum in Rome.

Now Yaman would also have already moved away from home. A real move that could cause new consequences.