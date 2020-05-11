We Support You This Time! Can Yaman Is a Victim of Defamation.. Check This Photoshopped Image

A female fan accused Turkish actor Can Yaman of flirting with her via Instagram DMs.

A Turkish magazine published the conversation between them, to raise suspicions and create a scandal for Can, especially with his previous shocking statements.

However, it seems that what has been published was just a slander of the famous star, despite how real the conversation may look like, especially that it was taken as a "screen shot" from the application itself. But experts have proven that the image was in fact photoshopped.

After the truth was revealed, Fans of Can Yaman demanded him not to keep silent about these accusations, especially since he had always been wronged in such matters.