Handsome Turkish actor Can Yaman sent his greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid El Fitr.

Can wrote a tweet to his 230.9k Followers in Turkish that said: "Herkese hayırlı bayramlar", meaning "Happy holidays to everyone", concluding it with "Eid Mubarak".

Herkese hayırlı bayramlar.. Eid Mubarak — Can Yaman (@canyaman1989) May 24, 2020

Yaman also shared the same tweet with his 6 million Instagram followers.