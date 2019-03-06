Cara Delevinge and Ashley Benson Cuddle up in a Car

The Couple Met in 2018 (Source: jamiemizahi / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Cara Delevingne Disable alert for Chanel Follow >

She opened the most anticipated show of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, walking for Chanel at the Grand Palais.

After her big moment on the catwalk Cara Delevingne, 26, was keen to celebrate, heading out with her actress girlfriend Ashley Benson, 29.

The couple were snapped cuddling in the back of their car as they went out for lunch and enjoyed a shopping trip after the runway.

Close: Cara Delevingne, 26, was keen to celebrate after walking Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, snuggling up to girlfriend Ashley Benson, 29, on their way to lunch

Cara and Ashley's stylist friend Jamie Mizrahi shared a sweet Instagram snap of the pair snuggling on the back seat, captioning the pic: 'post show cuddle puddle.'

Cara changed out of her gorgeous Chanel runway look for a sportier ensemble, flashing her enviable figure in a tiny crop top.

The model teamed the crop top with Chanel trousers and a coordinating jacket, topping off her head-to-toe look from the design house with a beanie and shades.

While the model waved as she stopped by the Paris Chanel store, girlfriend Ashley was keen to make a low key entrance, hiding her face.

Earlier in the day Ashley had a look of pride on her face as she headed to the Chanel runway with Cara's sister Poppy to watch her girlfriend walk.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley, who has been inseparable from Cara since they met in 2018 on the set of movie Her Smell, looked gorgeous in a blue PVC jacket.

Ashley, 29, rocked her wrap jacket with chain detail, teaming the statement piece with leather leggings and chic heels.

She accessorised with a jewel-encrusted shoulder bag and Chanel earrings, adding to the nineties vibe with backcombed locks and dark eyeliner.

Ashley and Cara's older sister Poppy have become close, with the US actress even spending Christmas with her rumoured girlfriend's family in London.

The US actress even shared a fun selfie with Poppy and Jamie as they pouted in the back of the car on the way to the venue.

Cara opened Chanel's Alpine-themed show on Tuesday and looked incredible wearing a white checked jumpsuit which had a plunging neckline and a belt which cinched the fabric in at the waist.

She joined fellow muses Penelope Cruz, 44, and Kaia Gerber, 17, as they paraded down a snowy runway for the show which marked Karl Lagerfeld's final collection as creative director for the design house following his death from cancer last month.