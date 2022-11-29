Celebrities speak out on Balenciaga child ad

ALBAWABA - Last week, Kim Kardashian's favorite brand ignited a serious controversy. The brand, Balenciaga pulled a campaign that showed pictures of children, holding teddy bears in sexually evocative costumes.

That's not all.

When Twitter users zoomed in on the campaign photos, “virtual child porn” court document was seen.

Umm..



Why was a “virtual child porn” court document included into the Balenciaga advertisement?? pic.twitter.com/rKRkazr7Fg — AMC 2 Moon  (@AMC_Apee) November 25, 2022

Kim Kardashian, who is also Balenciaga's brand ambassador, broke her silence over the latest campaign, saying that she is re-evaluating her professional relationship with the brand.

The SKIMS founder received many angry comments from fans and followers asking her to denounce the brand.

In response, Kardashian took to her Twitter account to share her sentiments on the matter. She said she was 'shaken' and 'disgusted' upon seeing the ad pictures.

'I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.''

She added: ''As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be (up)held with the highest regard, and anything against it should have no place in our society - period."

Kardashian pointed out that "any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period."

Following the controversy caused by the fashion brand, the campaign pictures were taken down from social media, and it looks like Kim was consoled by the move.

She shared on her social media page: ''I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue, and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.'''

"As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with -- & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," she declared.

Singer Oli London, took to his Twitter account to share a brief, yet shocking background of Balenciaga stylist lotta Volkova.

The Satanic Stylist responsible for styling at Balenciaga- Lotta Volkova- the same one who posts the most horrific and abhorent images of kids on Instagram is…you guessed it- followed by SKIMS- Kim Kardashians Brand



Skims only follows 214 people- only the closest people to Kim pic.twitter.com/eMj8Ep5w9N — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 28, 2022

He wrote: ''The Satanic Stylist responsible for styling at Balenciaga - Lotta Volkova- the same one who posts the most horrific and abhorant images of kids on Instagram is…you guessed it- followed by SKIMS- Kim Kardashians Brand.''

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, also known as Ye, also spoke out on the disturbing campaign, saying that celebrities did not cut off the brand because they are 'controlled'.

Kanye West (Ye) On How Celebrities Have Remained Silent about Balenciaga - Says it Shows Who Really Controls Them



"This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don't see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation." pic.twitter.com/y9oVTxScyG — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) November 27, 2022

"Do you know why no celebrities have spoken about the Balenciaga scandal? Because they are being controlled by the same people who control the world … Don't let celebrities influence you," he demanded.

Palestinian model Bella Hadid, who modeled for the fashion brand back in 2013, shared two photos of the campaign on her official Instagram account.

Hadid deleted them in the wake of the backlash, with people asking her to "cancel Balenciaga."

Balenciaga has issued a lengthy apology statement on its Instagram page. ''We strongly condemn child abuse. It was never our intent to include it in our narrative,'' the statement pointed out.

It also said that the brand is closely revising its organization and collective ways of working, adding that it sought to learn from its mistakes.

The fashion brand ended the statement saying: ''Balenciaga reiterates its sincere apologies for the offense we have cause, and extends its apology to talents and partners.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor