Check Saba Mubarak's Reaction to a Fan Who Tried To Hold Her Hand (Video)

Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak's behavior with a fan during the activities of the 43rd Cairo Film Festival has caused mixed reactions among social media users.

A video of Saba Mubarak was circulated among the followers, some of whom claimed that she was harassed, amid praise she received because of her behavior, while others criticized her and considered it exaggerated, and that she embarrassed the fan, whose goal was obviously to take a picture with her and nothing more, they said.

The Jordanian star appeared in the video, trying to meet the requests of a number of her fans to take pictures, while the fan was greatly trying to take a selfie, but Saba Mubarak decided to withdraw before he was able to capture it, to try with a spontaneous reaction to hold her hand, which angered the artist. who withdrew her hand, gave him an angry look, and immediately crawled away.

In the comments of a number of followers, they wrote: "You magnified the issue, it is clear he did it by mistake, and apologize to her. He wanted a picture, but she was angry with him", "An inappropriate behavior from her..he was waiting to be photographed with her and she did not care for him."

Saba Mubarak was keen to be present at the festival for more than one day, and in each attendance, she chose a new look.

Mubarak competed in the festival with her movie "Daughters of Abdel Rahman", and won the Audience Award, which bore the name of the late film critic Youssef Sharif Rizkallah, as part of the closing activities of Cairo Festival.

