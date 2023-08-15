Chef CZN Burak and his dad reconcile

ALBAWABA - A video went viral on social media where Chef CZN Burak appeared alongside his father after the duo's public feud.

In a video released by businessman Hamed Almaqtary, Chef CZN Burak, and his father, Ismail Özdemir confirmed their reconciliation, and the businessman wished them well in the video and urged them to not let anything come between them again.

Hamed Almaqtary said in the video: "My dear Burak and his precious father, I pray to the lord for your success and good luck, today I reconciled between Chef Burak and his dad, I ask god for their success."

He turned to his dad and said: "My dear Burak, the most important thing is you and your father. blood will never turn to water, god bless you."

However, many believe that this video is fake and has been edited because the famous Turkish kid did not confirm or opened up about the news of the reconciliation.

This comes after İsmail Özdemir, Burak's father allegedly sold all restaurant rights to a foreign businessman for $41 million, who had told Turkish media that "My right is being defeated, this is not fraud..."

However, it was noted from the comments of some and some reports, that Burak's name and his properties belong to his father originally from 40 years when he inherited them from his grandfather.

Further investigation revealed that Burak's father had sold the rights to his name to a foreign businessman who opened a restaurant in Istanbul, unrelated to Burak's well-established chain of restaurants. Seeking justice for this fraudulent act, Burak filed a lawsuit against his father, with the first court hearing scheduled for September.



By Alexandra Abumuhor