  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Chef CZN Burak and his dad reconcile

Chef CZN Burak and his dad reconcile

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 15th, 2023 - 10:37 GMT
Burak's father allegedly sold all restaurant rights to a foreign businessman (Instagram)
Burak's father allegedly sold all restaurant rights to a foreign businessman (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - A video went viral on social media where Chef CZN Burak appeared alongside his father after the duo's public feud.

Also ReadIt was a Sunday Funday for CZN Burak It was a Sunday Funday for CZN Burak

In a video released by businessman Hamed Almaqtary, Chef CZN Burak, and his father, Ismail Özdemir confirmed their reconciliation, and the businessman wished them well in the video and urged them to not let anything come between them again. 

Hamed Almaqtary said in the video: "My dear Burak and his precious father, I pray to the lord for your success and good luck, today I reconciled between Chef Burak and his dad, I ask god for their success."

Chef CZN Burak
Instagram

He turned to his dad and said: "My dear Burak, the most important thing is you and your father. blood will never turn to water, god bless you."

However, many believe that this video is fake and has been edited because the famous Turkish kid did not confirm or opened up about the news of the reconciliation. 

This comes after İsmail Özdemir, Burak's father allegedly sold all restaurant rights to a foreign businessman for $41 million, who had told Turkish media that "My right is being defeated, this is not fraud..."

Also ReadIt was a Sunday Funday for CZN Burak Melhem Zein steps in for reconciliation between CZN Burak and his father

However, it was noted from the comments of some and some reports, that Burak's name and his properties belong to his father originally from 40 years when he inherited them from his grandfather.

Further investigation revealed that Burak's father had sold the rights to his name to a foreign businessman who opened a restaurant in Istanbul, unrelated to Burak's well-established chain of restaurants. Seeking justice for this fraudulent act, Burak filed a lawsuit against his father, with the first court hearing scheduled for September.


By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:CZN BurakIsmail Özdemir

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now