It was a Sunday Funday for CZN Burak

ALBAWABA - Looks like CZN Burak is doing great despite all the feud with his father.

On Sunday, Turkish chef, CZN Burak took to his Instagram account to share with his followers a fun and a happy picture to insure his fans that the feud with his dad and alleged fraud is not affecting him.

Appearing unphazed with the drama, Burak shared a picture with his followers of his time in New York City, and the Turkish star layed on the grass and posed for the camera.

He captioned the post: "Have a blessed Sunday. Do i look good? Happy Sunday Funday."

This comes after Burak's father, Ismail Özdemir went on live TV to discuss the alleged fraud and deny the news, and Ismail also revealed that Lebanese singer Melhem Zain tried to intervene in the reconciliation.

It all started when it has been claimed that Özdemir sold his son's name and properties to a foreign businessman, and the father denied the news and stated that CZN Burak is broke and lost all of his properties, and for publicity, he decided to blame it on his father.

Özdemir confirmed that he had asked the Lebanese singer not to involve himself in the matter. He explained: "Melhem Zein is my friend of 15 years, and he is a beloved artist in Turkey and in the world, and Melhem wanted to intervene but I asked him not to."

Özdemir added that the donations and help Burak offered during Turkey's earthquake were just a way for him to show off in front of his fans, but at the same time, the father added that his son is a person who likes to help people.

Ismail went on to talk about the health updates on his son revealing that he was not sick but underwent Gastric Band Surgery and did not tell the public to avoid the drama.