Donia Samir Ghanem: A Child Needs To Be Rescued!!!

After the fall of the Moroccan child in the well, staying for 5days and all ways of rescues failed, Donia Samir Ghanem shed the light on saving the kidnaped Syrian child Fawaz Qtefan on her Instagram Page "God please be with him, Rayan died but another child is still waiting to be rescued... Save Fawaz Qtifan."

Dunia also showed a lot of support for her friend Hisham Majed and all-stars of the movie "Titleholder" which premiered last Wednesday in the movie theaters, by publishing a picture of her and Hisham on Instagram "congratulation for the sweetest and kindness in the world, may God bless you... Titleholder."

A lot of the stars came to the private show of the movie "Titleholder," which was in a movie theater in al Zamalek although the leading actress of the movie Dina Elsherbiny couldn't make it because she was so busy shooting her Ramadan series "the journey" with Mohammed Ramadan.